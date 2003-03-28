Benjamin Weaver

Ben Weaver, 23 years old, son of Al & Terrie Weaver, and 1998 graduate of Jackson High School. He is a Sergeant in the Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, which recently deployed to Kuwait. Ben is 104th Military Intelligence, which is with the Army's 4th Infantry, the only fully "digitized division". His family is very proud of him for serving his country and fighting for our freedom. We are awaiting his safe return.

Terrie Weaver