My hero is our youngest son, Sgt. David O'Leary, currently stationed at Ft. Belvoir Virginia.

David joined the Army during his senior year at Advance High School in 1997 on a delayed entry program. He was deployed to Germany during the Kosovo conflict, then returned to Ft. Bragg, North Carolina where he stayed for 2 years. He has had multiple duties throughout his career, but truly loves Satellite Imagery, his chosen field.

Married with one child, his visits are few and far between but he's always in our thoughts and hearts.

Thank you for giving us an oportunity to share our pride in our servicemen and women.

Submitted by Jody Hahn, Advance, MO