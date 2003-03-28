Jason Freeman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This is Jason Freeman, son of Cecil and Vicki Freeman of Dexter, MO.  He is serving with the US Navy, assigned to the USS Constellation stationed somewhere in the Persian Gulf.

Jason reported for basic training on Sept. 11, 2001.

 

Thank you,
Vicki Freeman
