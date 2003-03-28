Timothy Stroud - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Timothy Stroud

Sgt. Timothy Stroud -- New Madrid, MO

Sergeant Timothy D. Stroud of New Madrid, MO.  He is stationed at Ft. Hood, TX and currently on deployment to Kuwait in support of our overseas efforts.  SGT Stroud is the Senior Line Medic for C CO, 2/8th Infantry in the Fourth Infantry Division.  He has also spearheaded a morale-boosting website for the military at: www.armywalloffame.com.

 

-Angela  (wife) and  Amber (daughter)  will be waiting for  his safe return home

