Timothy Stroud

Sergeant Timothy D. Stroud of New Madrid, MO. He is stationed at Ft. Hood, TX and currently on deployment to Kuwait in support of our overseas efforts. SGT Stroud is the Senior Line Medic for C CO, 2/8th Infantry in the Fourth Infantry Division. He has also spearheaded a morale-boosting website for the military at: www.armywalloffame.com .

-Angela (wife) and Amber (daughter) will be waiting for his safe return home