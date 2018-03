PFC Garfrey Wilson II is currently serving in the Army as a Machanic at Ft. Sill, OK. His unit is on standby for possible deployment.

PFC Wilson is a former resident of Malden, MO and a 2000 graduate of Malden High School. His sister, SPC Tenice Wilson is currently serving in Kuwait.

His parents are Bernice Wilson and Raymond Wilson Sr. of Malden, MO. His grandparents are Rev. and Mrs. Garfrey Wilson of Malden, MO.

