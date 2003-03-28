Phillip Ordonia - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This is Phillip Ordonia from Cape Girardeau, Missouri.  He is a Petty Officer 3rd class in the US Navy.  Phil joined the Navy after graduation in 2000.  He served in Operation Enduring Freedom and spent 7 months on the USS Roosevelt in the Arabian sea with the VF-102 Diamondbacks F-14 squadron.  He is an AME-3 (works on the safety systems on the jets).

