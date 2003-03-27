Kevin Costello - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kevin Costello

My hero, Kevin Costello from Farmington MO, has been proudly serving his country in Afghanistan since November. Kevin is a sniper for the elite Airborne Army Rangers and will hopefully be home by the end of May. Not only is my first love a hero to me, but he is also a hero for all of America! God Bless Our Troops and Please Keep Them in Your Prayers!

Ruth Embly

Powered by Frankly