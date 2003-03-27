Matthew Zschille is 22 years old and a 1999 graduate of Jackson High School, He is stationed in Pearl Harbor, HI as a sonar tech on a nuclear submarine now out on a 6 month deployment. Matt has been in the Navy since Aug. 1999. His family is proud of him for wanting to serve his country and protect our rights and beliefs. In a phone conversation I told him I would be praying for him, his reply was mom pray for my buddies too. Please pray for all our military as they preform to protect all of US. Thank you for this opportunity to honor those serving our country.



Debi Brown

proud Navy Mom