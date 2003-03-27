Tommy Dailey

Tommy J Dailey -- Air Force stationed out of Minot, N.D. He is a Senior Airman now in Kuwait. He lives in Desoto, Il. where he was raised by his grandmother Joyce and Merle Hanson. Graduated Carbondale High School in 1999. From his daughter Mckenna and son Jase, and the rest of his family, we wish him and all service persons overseas a safe return.

Debbie Bennett