David Thompson

He is from Olive Branch, IL serving out of Fort Campbell, KY, last we knew he was stationed in Kuwait at Camp Pennsylvania with the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles 2nd battalion. We are very proud of him and we love and miss him very much.
