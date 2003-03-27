Aaron Kelly - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Aaron Kelly

 SSGT Aaron Kelley of Murphysboro, IL. Aaron is a great friend and a great guy who has an awesome and very BIG family that misses him. He has been with the 101st Airborne out of Ft. Campbell, KY for a couple of years now.  

