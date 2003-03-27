Tyler Stroud - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tyler Stroud

Seaman Tyler Stroud, currently stationed on the USS Mobile-Bay San Diego California. At this time he is deployed taking part in operation Iraqi freedom. He is from Bush, Il and graduated from Herrin High School in 1995. He has been in the Navy for one year.
 
Darla Stroud - wife
