This is my son Kevin Swain.He is from East Prairie/Sikeston Mo.He has been in the army stationed in Germany since high school graduation. Now recently stationed in Fort Cambell Ky. with the 101st division. He is over in Iraq with his group. He is now an T.I. seargant e-5 technical inspector on Black Hawk 50th Medivac Team out of 101st. His father and I are very proud of him and his 2 sons cannot wait until he returns home safe and sound.God Speed.



Jane and Donnie Wolford

