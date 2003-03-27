Ronald James Gardiner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ronald James Gardiner

Corporal Ronald James Gardiner (R. J.)
United States Marine Corps
Sikeston, MO
1999 Thomas W. Kelly graduate
 
We love R. J. and are very proud of him.
R. J. and all the military are in our daily prayers.
From family and friends
 

 

