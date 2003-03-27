Joshua Butler

Josh is from Jackson, Missouri where he graduated in 2000 and is currently a PFC in the Army with the 3rd Infantry, 7th Calvary, stationed out of Ft. Stewart, GA. He is a SAW gunner somewhere in Iraq. He celebrated his 21st birthday the 10th of March in Kuwait after celebrating his 20th birthday in Korea last year. We want him to know how proud we are of him and how much we love him. We pray for his safety and that of all service people.



Kathy James, mother