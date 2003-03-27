Brandi Newborn

Brandi is the daughter of John lee Tilley of DuQuoin and Shannon Tilley of Tamaroa. Brandi is from Ft. Campbell, Ky. She was deployed February 26, 2003. She joined the Army in Feb. 2001. We Love & Miss her very much and pray everyone that reads this says a prayer for her and the rest of our military for their fast and safe return home.

From her proud Aunt Becky