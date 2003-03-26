Aaron Shoaf

USMC - 2nd Lt. Aaron Todd Shoaf . I have known this young man since he was 13 years old and all he wanted to be was a Marine. God had other plans for him, Aaron first was called to youth ministry, teaching young people about God and His desire to know them. God then allowed Aaron to serve his country. Aaron is protecting the freedom that he knows so well and we pray God will watch over all our service men.

Michael Keillor