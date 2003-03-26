James Huskey

This is James Alan Huskey, Lance Corporal Utilities, proud father of a daughter Madisyn Paige (9 months old) and a wonderful husband to Amy Jo Huskey. His mother, father, 3 sisters, and his in-laws support him in every step he is taking and our very proud of. He is stationed in Camp Pendelton but currently fighting for our country overseas. This is something James has always wanted to do and we respect his choice very proudly. Please keep him in your prayers.

Amy Huskey