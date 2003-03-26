Jeffrey Edmundson - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jeffrey Edmundson

Airman Jeffrey Edmundson Airman Jeffrey Edmundson

Airman Jeffrey Edmundson is currently stationed on the USS Constellation in the Persian Gulf. I am very proud of him for serving our country and all of the other men and women who are also serving during this time of  war.

Thank you for giving us the opportunity to share with everyone about our loved ones who are serving here and overseas.

Andrea Parsons, Girlfriend

Powered by Frankly