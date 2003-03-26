This is Master Sergeant Danny Silman with the 1137th Military Police Company, Headquartered in Kennett, MO. This photo was taken during the departure ceremony in Kennett, as Master Sergeant Silman was being presented an American Flag by Mr. Jeff Glen, representing Senator Jim Talent. Master Sergeant Silman received the American Flag because he is the oldest deploying member of the unit, as is a Missouri National Guard tradition when a unit deploys. The youngest deploying member receives a Missouri Flag. These flags will be flown by the unit during their deployment, and will then be brought back when they return.

The 1137th Military Police Company left Kennett on March 4th, 2003, and are currently stationed at Fort Stewart, GA, until some time in June, when they will leave for Kosovo, for a six month deployment, where they will provide security and law and order operations.

Master Sergeant Silman is a Veteran of Operation Desert Storm, where they operated an enemy prisoner of war compound, and he was also deployed with the 1137th MP Company in 1995-96 to Germany in support of Operation Joint Endeavor.

Master Sergeant Silman was expecting to retire in November of 2002, but when the military issued the "stop loss" (no one can be discharged) on all enlisted members, his retirement was pushed back until after this deployment.

Master Sergeant Silman was recently married in December of 2002, and he resides in Portageville, MO. He has one son who lives in Sikeston, MO, and a daughter who lives in Lansing, MI.

Chris Silman (son), Melanie Whitener (daughter), Patty Silman (wife), other family and friends.