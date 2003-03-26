Our hero is Sgt. Thomas Morgan -- husband and father. He is from Portageville, MO. He was active duty for six years. When he got out, he joined the National Guards in Dexter(1221st Transportation). He recently has become active duty again. He has always been there for us and we miss him terribly in the few short days he has been gone. We wish him well and a safe and speedy return.

Lorri(wife), Tara and TJ(stepchildren),

and Staci and Tommi Danielle(children)