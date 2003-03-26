Andrew Coin

United States Marine Corps Corporal Andrew B. Coin of Island, Kentucky was deployed to an undisclosed overseas location in January, 2003.

Coin is the son of Barry and Kathy Coin of Island, Kentucky. Grandparents are Orin and Viola Jean Fagala of Owensboro, Kentucky and Byron and Therese Hardinge of Lexington, Kentucky.

Coin is a 2001 graduate of McLean County High School. Coin enlisted in the USMC on June 18, 2001. Coin graduated from boot camp at Parris Island, SC on September 14, 2001. While stationed at Parris Island, Coin excelled above and beyond the Marine Corps standards for privates in training and was thereby meritoriously promoted to Private First Class. Following boot camp, Coin received training in communications and electronics at Twenty-nine Palms, Calif. He was transferred to Camp LeJeune, NC where he was promoted to Lance Corporal. While stationed at Camp LeJeune, Coin was selected to compete for another meritorious promotion. From a chosen field of nine competitors, he was found to possess superior self-confidence, knowledge, and physical qualifications. On September 2, 2002, Coin was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

This information supplied by one very proud Aunt Carolyn of Energy, IL