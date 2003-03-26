Daniel Rothenhoefer graduated from Greenville H.S Greenville Mo. in 1998. Enlisted in the USAF Dec 2002. Daniel graduated from basic Jan 24, 2003 and is in training at the present time and has about 2 more months of training. Daniel is 23 years old, married to Shannon and they have 2 children. Brandon 5 years and Madosin 2 years. We are all very proud of him and wish him well.



Mom, Dad, Rebecca, Rachael and Sarah