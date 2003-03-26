I wanted to send a picture in of my husband ( from Jackson, MO.) because not only is he my best friend but also my rock. His name is Staff Sergeant Joseph Myer and he is assigned with the US Army- 10th Mountain Division Artillery. He is currently deployed with Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is our hero and is the dad to a a 5 year old son and 2 year old quadruplets (1 boy and 3 girls). We miss him dearly but we are so proud of what he is doing.

Tracy Myer and family