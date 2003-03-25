Donald Sturm, Jr. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Donald Sturm, Jr.

Staff Sergeant Donald Sturm, Jr of Scott City, MO.  He is stationed in Ramstein Germany.  He and his family are expected home in April, depending on the war.  He is in charge of maintenance and operations of delivering supplies through out the world.  Were really proud of him and pray for his safety in these times.

