Kelle Sanders - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kelle Sanders

LCpl. Kelle Sanders -- Dongola, IL LCpl. Kelle Sanders -- Dongola, IL

LCpl Kelle Joe Sanders USMC 2000 graduate of Dongola High School is my nephew. He is currently in Kuwait.

Christine Sanders

 

Powered by Frankly