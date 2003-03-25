Tenise Wilson

Tenise Lynette Wilson is currently serving in Kuwait with the HHT 2/17 CAV 101 ABN DIV (AASLT) from Ft. Campbell, KY. With her courage and faith in God she her family faith and strength knowing she and the others will do their duty and return home as the heroes they are.

Her Mother is Bernice Wilson of Malden, MO 573 276-4254, said she would love to hear from others with loved ones in the service, especially from the same unit.

Anybody wishing to send a card or anything to Tenise can mail it to: