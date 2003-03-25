David Cecil - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SSG. David P. Cecil is currently deployed in Kuwait and is fighting with the 3rd Infantry Division in Iraq. David is the husband of Carmen and father of Ashley, who anxiously await his safe return to Ft. Benning, GA. Families and friends from David's hometown of Hayti, MO are very proud of him and pray for his safe return.  

