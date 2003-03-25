Brian Little & "Centa" - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Staff Sgt. Brian Little and Centa, his MWD (military working dog). They are trained in explosives detection for the Air Force and other Federal Agencies. Centa is also trained in patrol work. They are currently stationed in Spangdahlen Germany. Brian is a former Cape Girardeau resident whose parents and grandparents still reside in the area.

