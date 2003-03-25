William Moore - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

William "Billy" Moore is 20 years old. Being in the Air Force, he is currently overseas helping our country with the war. He was stationed on a base in Germany and is now somewhere around Turkey. He couldn't really tell me where exactly he was going. But I wish him the best of luck, and I miss him lots! Hopefully he will come back all in one peice!

