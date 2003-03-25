Adam Hammond - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

My son Adam, known as "Burgy" to all his friends, is stationed on the USS Arleigh Burke DDG51. It is a guided missile destroyer. Adam celebrated his 20th birthday at sea on Feb. 13th. We live in West Frankfort, IL. I feel all the POW's parents pain. God bless our children.

Janice Hammond

 

