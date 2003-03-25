Dalton Cunningham - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dalton L. Cunningham.is stationed at Charleston,S.C. He is training in the nuclear power field. He has not been sent out to war at this time, but he still has an important job there.I am very proud of him and all the men and women that serve in our millitary. Thank you for giving everyone a chance to thank our loved ones for what they are doing here and overseas.

Patricia Jackson (mother) and Terry Cunningham

 

