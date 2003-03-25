Rockael Mays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rockael Mays

Petty Officer Rockael Mays -- Mt. Vernon, IL

Petty Officer Rockael M. Mays is orignally from Mt. Vernon, IL, now stationed in Norfolk, Virginia.  He is serving on the USS Theodore Roosevelt which is currently in the Mediterranean Sea and has been in the military for 3 years and 3 months.  With his wife, Shanea, he has a 2 year old son together whose name is Rockaeleon .

 

