David Mansfield

Sgt. David J. Mansfield graduated from Jackson, Mo in 1995. He joined the US Marine Corp in June 1995 and is currently stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA and deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is currently detached from his unit as an Instructor for the 1st Marine Divisions schools and is working as a Platoon Sergent for 7th Marines out of Twenty-nine Palms, CA. He deployed to Kuwait in Feb of 2003.

Julie Mansfield