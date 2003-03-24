Benjamin Rednour - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

My son, Benjamin Rednour is with the 101st.  Feb. 26, 2003 he and his wife Elizabeth had a beautiful baby boy.  Ben was able to spend a few short minutes with his wife and new son before he had to report in for deployment.   We are so very proud of him and not only pray for him but for all of the soldiers

Benjamin's Mother,
Carolena

 

