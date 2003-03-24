Josh Phalin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Josh Phalin

Sgt. Josh Phalin -- Dongola, IL Sgt. Josh Phalin -- Dongola, IL

Josh graduated from Dongola High School in '98 and joined the Air Force right after high school. With in his 4 1/2 years he has already rose to Sgt. He is married and he and his wife Tonya are expecting their first child. They are in Minot, North Dakota right now. We are very proud of him.

--Micah Jo (sister)
