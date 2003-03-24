Nancy Baker - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

My daughter First Sergeant Nancy E. Baker, with her niece and nephew. She joined in 1983, as mechanic.  She is part of the Bravo company,  133rd Signal Bn, out of Sparta. Nancy is quite a special person.  We are so proud of her.
--Diana
