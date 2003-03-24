Jayson Matthew Grigsby - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jayson Matthew Grigsby

Jayson Grigsby - Oran, MO Jayson Grigsby - Oran, MO
This is my only child and he has been in the US Navy since July 9, 2002.  He is right now in Virginia Beach , Virginia. I dont think he will go to fight at this time but things can change anytime on that.
I just wanted to let people now that our Sons and Daughter that sign up and go to the military, well, they know what they are there for..
 
Carla Grigsby-Dodson  
Powered by Frankly