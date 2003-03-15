State High School Basketball Scoreboard - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State High School Basketball Scoreboard

MO 5A Boys Semi-final
Poplar Bluff
Springfield Kickapoo		 65
76                        

MO 5A Girls Semi-final
Jackson
Springfield Kickapoo		 32
53                       
MO 4A Girls Semi-final
Notre Dame
Carthage		 60
51            
IL Class A Boys Quarter-final
Cairo
Lisle		 73
52   
