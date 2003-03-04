White House: Military Campaign has Begun

By: CBS News

updated: 9:48 a.m. 3/20

(CBS)-- President Bush Thursday weighed a dramatic intensification of attacks on Iraq, after the United States began its war with pinpoint airstrikes aimed at killing Saddam Hussein.



The president met with his war council early Thursday, including CIA Director George Tenet, who was expected to brief the president on results of the cruise missile and precision bomb strikes against Iraqi leaders in Baghdad.



Intelligence officers, meanwhile, were analyzing a television appearance by a person purported to be Saddam. The appearance came after the bombing, but it was possible the man on camera was not the Iraqi president, but a double.



Iraq retaliated for the U.S. attack Thursday, firing three missiles at U.S. troop positions in Kuwait. All three missiles were destroyed by Patriot interceptors. None carried chemical or biological weapons.



American troops went on alert two separate times when the missiles were in the air, donning gas masks and protective suits twice and then receiving the "all clear." Air raid sirens wailed repeatedly in Kuwait City as officials warned that some Iraqi missiles might be aimed there.



In major developments so far:



