



Mayfield Mayor Wants Investigation After Evidence In Murder Case Is Mishandled

By: Randall Kamm

The mayor of Mayfield, Kentucky is calling for a complete investigation of his own police department.

A murder case against 21-year old Jeremy Adams fell apart less than a week before today's scheduled trial date. Adams faced murder charges in the august 2000 killing of 18 year old Jessica Currin.

But, police never turned over audio and video tapes to Adams' attorney, tapes that raised reasonable doubt.

When the judge found out, he dismissed the charges and publicly criticized the Mayfield Assistant Police Chief for what happened.

Some folks in Mayfield say the police department need scrutiny.

Jeremy Adams remains in jail on unrelated drug charges.