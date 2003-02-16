Tamaroa - One Week Later

It's been more than a week now, since a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in Tamaroa, forcing the entire town to evacuate for about five days. On Friday, all of the residents were back in their homes, but the train accident still raises questions for the small town. State and Federal agencies have tested the air and water on a regular basis since the derailment; however, not all the folks in Tamaroa are convinced there won't be future harms. A Sunday afternoon meeting with local, state, and federal officials helped answer questions and calm fears, and allowed everyone present to give thanks to all those who responded during the evacuation, and to the people who worked around the clock to finally reopen the town. Late last week, Illinois State Attorney General Lisa Madigan issued an order, requiring the train company Canadian National of Illinois Central Rail, to complete a thorough cleanup of the derailment.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.
