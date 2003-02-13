Thanks for participating in The Gift of Sight!

The finalists have been chosen and will be contacted by phone for pre-screening at Kies Eye Center. We received many touching essays nominating very deserving individuals for The Gift of Sight and it was a very difficult decision!

One winning nominee will be chosen and their story will be featured on KFVS12.com in early June. We will include highlights of how Laser Vision Correction surgery from Kies Eye Center has changed their life.

Please stay tuned to KFVS12 and KFVS12.com to see who has been selected to receive The Gift of Sight!