Iraq War: Sparrow

Sparrow Missile

Services: Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force



Description: A highly maneuverable air-to-air missile with surface-to-air capability.



Features: The Navy's RIM-7M Sea Sparrow and the Air Force's AIM-7 Sparrow are radar-guided, air-to-air missiles with high explosive warheads. They have a cylindrical body with four wings at mid-body and four tail fins. The Navy uses the Sea Sparrow version aboard ships as a surface-to-air anti-missile defense. The versatile Sparrow has all-weather, all-altitude operational capability and can attack high-performance aircraft and missiles from any direction. It is widely deployed by U.S. and NATO forces. The Sea Sparrow is found aboard many U.S. and NATO surface warships.



Background: Originally developed by Sperry and the U.S. Navy, Sparrow's later versions were developed and produced by Raytheon Company and General Dynamics. Subsequent versions were dubbed the "dog-fight modification" because its increased maneuverability at short range made it better suited for close-in visual engagements.



The first production Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM), an international cooperative upgrade of the RIM-7 NATO Sea Sparrow Missile, was delivered in late 2002 to the U.S. Navy by Raytheon. The new missile provides the primary air defense for capital ships of the 10 participating NATO navies. The program is managed by the NATO Sea Sparrow Consortium, a 32-year-old organization described as NATO’s largest and most successful cooperative weapons project.



ESSM has the speed, agility and accuracy to engage threats at maximum range and under the most challenging conditions.



The final phase of the missile’s flight test program is scheduled for early spring 2003, when performance with the AEGIS Fire Control System of the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers will be verified.



General Characteristics

Primary Function: Air-to-air and surface-to-air radar-guided missile

Contractors: Raytheon Co. and General Dynamics

Power Plant: Hercules MK-58 solid-propellant rocket motor

Thrust: Classified

Speed: More than 2,660 mph (4,256 kph)

Range: More than 30 nautical miles (approximately 55 km)

Length: 12 feet (3.64 meters)

Diameter: 8 inches (20.3 cm)

Wingspan: 3 feet 4 inches (one meter)

Warhead: Annular blast fragmentation warhead, 90 pounds (40.5 kg)

Launch Weight: Approximately 500 pounds (225 kg)

Guidance System: Raytheon semi-active on continuous wave or pulsed Doppler radar energy

Date Deployed: 1976

Unit Cost: $165,400

Inventory: Classified

Aircraft Platforms:

Navy: F-14 and F/A-18;

Air Force: F-4, F-15, and F-16;

Marine Corps: F-4 and F/A-18

