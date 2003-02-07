Iraq War: Harpoon

Harpoon Missile

Services: Navy and Air Force



Description: The AGM-84D Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile system.



Features: The Harpoon's active radar guidance, warhead design, and low-level, sea-skimming cruise trajectory assure high survivability and effectiveness. The missile is capable of being launched from surface ships, submarines, or (without the booster) from aircraft. The AGM-84D has been adapted for use on Air Force B-52G bombers, which can carry from eight to 12 of the missiles.

Inventory: Classified



Background: Originally developed for the Navy to serve as its basic anti-ship missile for fleetwide use, the AGM-84D also has been adapted for use on the Air Force's B-52G bombers. The AGM-84D was first introduced in 1977, and in 1979 an air-launched version was deployed on the Navy's P-3 Orion aircraft.



General Characteristics

Primary Function: Air, surface, or submarine launched anti-surface (anti-ship) cruise missile.

Contractor: The Boeing Company

Power Plant: Teledyne Turbojet and solid propellant booster for surface and submarine launch.

Thrust: 660 pounds (approximately 299.38 kilograms)

Length: 12 feet, 7 inches (3.8354 meters) – air launched; 15 feet (4.572 meters) – surface and submarine launched.

Weight: 1,145 pounds (519.372 kilograms) – air launched; 1,385 pounds (628.236 kilograms) – submarine or ship launched from box or canister launcher.

Diameter: 13.5 inches (34.29 centimeters)

Wing Span: 3 feet (91.44 centimeters) with booster fins and wings.

Range: Over-the-horizon, in excess of 60 nautical miles.

Speed: High Subsonic

Guidance: Sea-skimming cruise monitored by radar altimeter, active radar terminal homing.

Warhead: Penetration high-explosive blast (488 pounds/224 kilograms)

Unit Cost: $720,000

Date Deployed: 1985

