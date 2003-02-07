Iraq War: SH-60

SH-60 Seahawk

Used in: Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard



Description: A twin-engine, medium lift, utility or assault helicopter.

Features: The Seahawk is a twin-engine helicopter. It is used for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, drug interdiction, anti-ship warfare, cargo lift, and special operations. The Navy's SH-60B Seahawk is an airborne platform based aboard cruisers, destroyers, and frigates and deploys sonobouys (sonic detectors) and torpedoes in an anti-submarine role. They also extend the range of the ship's radar capabilities. The Navy's SH-60F is carrier-based. Some versions, such as the Air Force's MH-60 G Pave Hawk and the Coast Guard's HH-60J Jayhawk, are equipped with a rescue hoist with a 250 foot (75 meter) cable that has a 600 pound (270 kg) lift capability, and a retractable in-flight refueling probe. The Army's UH-60L Black Hawk can carry 11 soldiers or 2,600 pounds (1,170 kg) of cargo or sling load 9,000 pounds (4,050 kg) of cargo.



Background: The UH-60 Black Hawk was fielded by the Army in 1979. The Navy received the SH- 60B Seahawk in 1983 and the SH-60F in 1988. The Air Force received the MH-60G Pave Hawk in 1982 while the Coast Guard received the HH-60J Jayhawk in 1992. The unit cost varies with the version. For example, the unit cost of the Army's UH-60L Black Hawk is $5.9 million while the unit cost of the Air Force MH-60G Pave Hawk is $10.2 million.

Points of Contact:

Navy: Naval Air Systems Command

Public Affairs Department

47123 Buse Road, Unit IPT

Bldg. 2272, Suite 075

Patuxent River, MD 20670-5440

(301)757-1487



Army:

Army Public Affairs

(703) 697-7589



Air Force:

AF Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office

(904) 884-5515



Coast Guard:

Commandant

U.S. Coast Guard

ATTN: G-CP

(202) 267-1933



General Characteristics:

Primary Function: Varies with the particular military service

Contractor: Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation (airframe); General Electric Company (engines); IBM Corporation (avionics components)

Power plant: Two General Electric T700-GE-700 or T700-GE-701C engines

Thrust: Up to 1,940 shaft horsepower

Length: 64 feet 10 inches (19.6 meters)

Height: Varies with the version; from 13 to 17 feet (3.9 to 5.1 meters)

Rotor diameter: 53 feet 8 inches (16.4 meters)

Weight: Varies; 21,000 to 23,000 pounds (9,450 to 10,350 kg)

Speed: 180 knots maximum

Range: Generally about 380 nautical miles (600 km); range becomes unlimited with air refueling capability.

Armament: Usually two 7.62mm machine guns mounted in the windows; can also be equipped with AGM-114 Hellfire or AGM-119 Penguin missiles, three Mk46 or Mk 50 torpedoes or additional .50-caliber machine guns mounted in the doors

Crew: Three to four

