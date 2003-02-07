Iraq War: MH-53E

MH-53E Sea Dragon

Description: The MH-53E is used primarily for Airborne Mine Countermeasures (AMCM), with a secondary mission of shipboard delivery.



Background: The MH-53E was derived from the CH-53E Super Stallion and is heavier and has a greater fuel capacity than its ancestor. The MH-53s can operate from carriers and other warships. Sea Dragon is capable of carrying up to 55 troops or a 16-ton payload 50 nautical miles or a 10-ton payload 500 nautical miles. The MH-53E is capable of towing a variety of mine-sweeping countermeasures systems, including the Mk 105 minesweeping sled, the AQS-14 side-scan sonar, and the Mk 103 mechanical minesweeping system.



Point of Contact:

Navy:

Commander

Naval Air Systems Command Office of Public Affairs

47122 Liljencrantz Road

Patuxent River, MD 20670-5440

(301)342-7512



General Characteristics

Contractor: Sikorsky Aircraft Division of United Technologies Corp.

Propulsion: Three General Electric T64-GE-416 turboshaft engines (4,380 shaft horsepower each)

Length:

