Iraq War: CH-53D - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Iraq War: CH-53D

CH-53D Sea Stallion

Service: Marine Corps

Description: The CH-53D is a medium lift helicopter designed to transport personnel, supplies and equipment in support of amphibious and shore operations.

Background: The CH-53D was ordered in the early 1960s to satisfy a Marine Corps requirement for a heavy lift helicopter. It has since been replaced in the heavy lift mission by the CH-53E Super Stallion. All Marine Corps CH-53D helicopters are currently assigned to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay. The CH-53D, along with the CH-46E, is slated for replacement by the MV-22 Osprey.

Point of Contact:
Naval Air Systems Command
Public Affairs Department
47123 Buse Road, Unit IPT
Bldg. 2272, Suite 075
Patuxent River, MD 20670-5440
(301)757-1487

General Characteristics

Contractor: Sikorsky Aircraft Division of United Technologies Corp.
Propulsion: Two General Electric T64-GE-413 turboshaft engines (3,925 shaft horsepower each)
Length:

Fuselage: 67.5 feet (20.3 meters)
Rotors turning: 88 feet 3 inches (26.5 meters)
Height: 24 feet 11 inches (7.2 meters)
Weight: 21 tons (max gross) (18.9 metric tons)
Main Rotor Diameter: 72 feet 3 inches (21.7 meters)
Range: 578 nautical miles (665 statute miles, 1064 km); 886 nautical miles ferry range
Ceiling: 12,450 feet
Speed: 160 knots (184 miles, 294 km per hour)
Load: 37 troops or 24 litter patients plus four attendants or 8,000 pounds (3,600 kg) cargo
Crew: Two pilots, one aircrewman
Armament: None
Date deployed: First flight: Oct 14, 1964
Operational: Nov 1966
Powered by Frankly