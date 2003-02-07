Iraq War: CH-53D

CH-53D Sea Stallion

Service: Marine Corps



Description: The CH-53D is a medium lift helicopter designed to transport personnel, supplies and equipment in support of amphibious and shore operations.



Background: The CH-53D was ordered in the early 1960s to satisfy a Marine Corps requirement for a heavy lift helicopter. It has since been replaced in the heavy lift mission by the CH-53E Super Stallion. All Marine Corps CH-53D helicopters are currently assigned to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay. The CH-53D, along with the CH-46E, is slated for replacement by the MV-22 Osprey.



Point of Contact:

Naval Air Systems Command

Public Affairs Department

47123 Buse Road, Unit IPT

Bldg. 2272, Suite 075

Patuxent River, MD 20670-5440

(301)757-1487



General Characteristics

Contractor: Sikorsky Aircraft Division of United Technologies Corp.

Propulsion: Two General Electric T64-GE-413 turboshaft engines (3,925 shaft horsepower each)

Length:

