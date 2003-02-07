Iraq War: UH-1N

UH-1N Iroquois

Service: Navy and Marine Corps



Description: Utility helicopter, primarily used for search and rescue, command and control and maritime special operations missions.



Mission: The HH-1N Iroquois helicopter is used by the Navy for shore-based search and rescue duties. The UH-1N Iroquois is used by the Marine Corps to provide all-weather, day-or-night airborne command, control and coordination for assault support operations. Additionally, it is used for assault transport and maritime special operations, forward air control, aeromedical evacuation of casualties from the field and tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel missions.



Background: The H-1 family of helicopters, popularly known as the Huey, is the most successful military helicopter ever produced — more than 16,000 have been produced since 1956. Originating from a 1955 U.S. Army contract for a medical evacuation helicopter, the first Navy/Marine Corps Iroquois variant, the UH-1E, was first procured in 1964. Deliveries of the current version, the HH/UH-1N, began in 1971. The last, and newest, UH-1N was delivered in January 1979. Both the Navy HH-1N fleet and the Marine Corps UH-1N fleet are scheduled to start being replaced by the UH-1Y in March 2008. The UH-1N could be in the fleet until 2014 when the last UH-1Y is delivered.



UH-1N Iroquois are fielded in Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadrons, or HMLAs, along with the AH-1W Super Cobras. Detachments from the HMLAs are deployed as part of Marine Expeditionary Units to support ship-based amphibious exercises and operations.



Point of Contact:

Naval Air Systems Command Public Affairs Department

47123 Buse Road, Unit IPT

Bldg. 2272, Suite 075

Patuxent River, MD 20670-5440



U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters

Division of Public Affairs

Washington, DC 20380-1775



General Characteristics

Primary Function: Utility and transport helicopter

Contractor: Bell Helicopter Company

Power Plant: Two Pratt and Whitney T400-CP-400 turboshaft engines; 1,250 hp (932 kw)

Length: 57 feet, 0 inches (17 meters)

Width: 48 feet (14.6 meters) with rotors spread

Height: 14 feet 5 inches (4.4 meters)

Empty Weight: 6,000 pounds (2,721.5 kg)

Maximum Takeoff Weight: 10,500 pounds (4,762.7 kg)

Range: 286 miles (460 km)

Maximum Cruise Speed: 110 kts (203.7 km/hr)

Ceiling: 17,300 feet (5,273 meters)

Crew: Pilot, copilot, crew chief, gunner, plus 6 to 8 combat-equipped troops

Armament: 2.75-inch rocket pods, GAU-16 .50 cal. machine gun, GAU-17 7.62mm minigun or M240 7.62mm lightweight machine gun

Introduction date: January 1971

