Iraq War: F-14

F-14 Tomcat

Description: The Grumman F-14 Tomcat is a supersonic, twin-engine, variable sweep wing, two-place strike fighter. The Tomcat's primary missions are air superiority, fleet air defense and precision strike against ground targets.

Features: The F-14 has visual and all-weather attack capability to deliver Phoenix and Sparrow missiles as well as the M-61 gun and Sidewinder missiles for close in air-to-air combat. The F-14 also has the LANTIRN targeting system that allows delivery of various laser-guided bombs for precision strikes in air-to-ground combat missions. The F-14, equipped with Tactical Air Reconnaissance Pod System (TARPS) is the Navy's only manned tactical reconnaissance platform.





Background: The F-14 entered the fleet in 1973, replacing the F-4 Phantom II. The F-14B, introduced in November 1987, incorporated new General Electric F-110 engines. In 1995, an upgrade program was initiated to incorporate new digital avionics and weapon system improvements to strengthen its multi-mission competitive edge. The F-14D, delivered in 1990, was a major upgrade with F-110 engines, new APG-71 radar system, Airborne Self Protection Jammer (ASPJ), Joint Tactical Information Distribution System (JTIDS) and Infrared Search and Track (IRST). Additionally, all F-14 variants were given precision strike capability using the LANTIRN targeting system, night vision compatibility, new defensive countermeasures systems and a new digital flight control system.





General Characteristics

Function: Carrier-based multi-role strike fighter

Contractor: Grumman Aerospace Corporation

Unit Cost: $38 million

Propulsion:

F-14A: Two Pratt & Whitney TF-30P-414A turbofan engine with afterburners

F-14B and F-14D: Two General Electric F110-GE-400 turbofan engines with afterburners

Thrust:

TF-30P-414A: 20,900 pounds static thrust per engine

F110-GE-400: 27,000 pounds static thrust per engine

Length: 61 feet 9 inches (18.6 meters)

Height: 16 feet (4.8 meters)

Maximum Takeoff Weight: 72,900 pounds (32,805 kg)

Wingspan: 64 feet (19 meters) unswept, 38 feet (11.4 meters) swept

Ceiling: Above 50,000 feet

Speed: Mach 2+

Crew: Two: pilot and radar intercept officer

Armament: Up to 13,000 pounds to include AIM-54 Phoenix missile, AIM 7 Sparrow missile, AIM 9 Sidewinder missile , air-to-ground precision strike ordnance, and one M61A1/A2 Vulcan 20mm cannon.

Date Deployed: First flight: December 1970

